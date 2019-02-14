Corporate CEOs to sing for children with congenital heart disorder

: The 22nd edition of 'CEOs Sing for GF Kids' will bring together 14 of India's top corporate CEOs, who will sing and raise funds to save lives of children suffering from congenital heart disorder.

Organised by Genesis Foundation, a Gurgaon-based non-profit firm, the musical evening will be held at Hotel on February 16.

"The event promises to be an evening of musical fun with an impressive line-up of performers from the corporate world, who will enthral a gathering of more than 100 people with their remarkable singing," the organisers said in a statement.

The evening will witness of Pine Labs, P of Vodafone Idea Ltd, and of among others singing for the cause.

"It's remarkable to see the enthusiasm and talent that CEOs bring to the event. Their commitment to their music as well as to the cause of supporting critically ill children's treatment, is both heartening and gratifying. We look forward to a fun-filled evening," Prema Sagar, founder-trustee, Genesis Foundation, said.

"Over the years,CEOs Sing for GF Kidshas progressively become an institution in fund-raising initiatives tosave little hearts. In keeping with the Foundation's core to build a participatory culture of giving, musically-inclined CEOs come together periodically to raise funds for the critically ill and underprivileged," she added.

