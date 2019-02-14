Non-BJP parties to move SC against use of EVM: AP CM

Some of the non-BJP parties have decided to approach the against the use of Machines (EVM), Minister N Chandrababu said here Thursday.

In his daily teleconference with leaders, said a decision in this regard was taken during the meeting of 15 non-BJP parties at Sharad Pawar's residence in last night.

A TDP release on the teleconference, however, did not give any further details on the issue.

The TDP has been demanding that use of EVMs be abolished in the upcoming elections and that the Election Commission of revert to the old ballot paper system.

Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, who was here a couple of days ago, maintained that "most parties" reposed faith in EVMs and regretted that some were making the EVMs part of their "motivated slugfest".

also told his party rank and file that the opposition parties decided to forge a pre-election alliance and work with a common minimum programme.

"There is a lot of antagonism towards Narendra Modi's rule across the country. Democracy will be in danger in the hands of incompetent people. Our talks with national parties have been successful," the release quoted the TDP as saying.

He, however, did not specify if the TDP would have a pre-poll alliance with the in

The had already announced it would fight the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly elections, due in May, on its own.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)