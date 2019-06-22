JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Environmentalists warn: Balloons provide no joy for wildlife

Oppn slams Pak govt's move to form CoI to probe how national debt rose by Rs 24,000 bn in 10 yrs
Business Standard

Corporation Bank donates Rs 3.38 cr for cyclone Fani victims in Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned Corporation Bank has donated Rs 3.38 crore towards relief and rehabilitation works for the people affected by cyclone Fani in Odisha.

The cheque was handed over by Corporation Bank MD P V Bharathi to state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 18, the bank said in a statement.

The fund was donated in support of relief efforts following the devastating cyclone Fani that had affected the state earlier this year, it said.

Employees of the bank have volunteered and contributed one day's salary for the donation in support of the relief works, Bharathi said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 20:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU