2 ponzi scheme operators held after 20 years by Maha, UP cops

and police arrested two persons absconding for 20 years after allegedly people of over Rs 7 crore with ponzi schemes, an said Saturday.

A team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested (65) and Ramkrishna Dube (58), directors of a Kanpur-based firm called Galaxy Enterprises, from Lucknow, a CID statement released here informed.

"The firm had over 100 branches across the country. In 1999, it lured people by promising good returns on their investments. There are 26 cheating cases against their names. They misappropriated Rs 7.8 crore," said a CID

Mishra and Dube absconded at the time and offences were registered in several districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha, he added.

Both the accused were produced before a court in on Friday and remanded to police custody till June 25.

