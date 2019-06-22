Cash-strapped Pakistan rolls out red carpet for Qatari Emir

Cash-strapped Pakistan on Saturday received Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is visiting the country after a break of over four years.
During his two-day visit, investment deals worth billions of dollars are expected to be signed between the two countries.
The Emir, who last toured Islamabad in March 2015, was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad.
Hamad Al Thani is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.
The Qatari leader will hold talks with the Prime Minister and will also meet President Arif Alvi.
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Emir will announce investments deals worth USD 22 billion during his visit.
"This comes as a second major investment in the country after the Kingdom of Saudi had announced to invest USD 21 billion in Pakistan in three phases under its investment plan," he had said.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Pakistan in February had pledged to invest USD 21 billion in the country.
In January, Khan visited Qatar to promote trade ties between the two nations. During his visit, the Pakistani premier met the Qatari leadership and the business and investment communities of Qatar.
