Cos from Iran, Bangladesh to participate in Odisha MSME trade fair

Business delegates from Iran and Bangladesh will participate in the Odisha MSME International beginning here on January 8, minister D S Mishra said on Monday.

The is being organised by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department of the state government in association with the Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and Development Commissioner, MSME of the central government.

The industries minister said 20 companies from Iran and 10 from Bangladesh will participate in the five-day event, which will continue till January 12. The theme of this year's is 'Focus MSME@2020'.

He said the fair will see buyer-seller meet, technology demonstration, marketing avenue for women entrepreneurs, sectoral seminars and business networking, among others.

While MSME products will be displayed in 280 stalls, technology demonstration at 32 stalls will provide exposure to the young entrepreneurs, he said.

There will also be 28 stalls for government departments and their support organisations.

The fair will also serve as a platform for entrepreneurs from traditionally non-industrial districts, to showcase their ventures, Mishra said.

Chief Minister will inaugurate the event on January 8.