Couple among 5 detained for gold robbery

: Five people, including a couple, have been detained for in connection with the robbery of Rs 2.50 crore worth of gold and diamonds from a of a parcel service firm, police said Thursday.

The robbery occurred early this month when Prithvi Singh was taking the parcel of jewels on a motorycle to the airport here, when he was waylaid by a gang.

Based on the CCTV footage near the parcel office, the five were picked up for questioning, told reporters here.

Three of those secured had been watching the movement of the staff and visitors in the parcel office before the heist, he said.

This led to the conclusion that the woman in the office and her husband had planned the robbery, he said.

Besides, the monitoring of the cellphone of the woman revealed that the gang was discussing the movement of those going out with the parcel, leading to the suspicion of the employees in the parcel office, Saran said.

The booty was distributed among the gang members who later left the city to different parts of the state, he said.

Special police teams have been formed to recover the jewels and the culprits would be nabbed soon, Saran added.

