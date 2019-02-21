Gujarat Cong MLA brings private bill on 20% quota for EBCs

A seeking a separate 20 per centreservation for candidates from Economically Backward Classes (EBCs) in was Thursday introduced in the Assembly by a MLA, but it was eventually rejected by the House.

"The EBC (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) Bill-2018" was brought by MLA

Following a heated debate between the ruling BJP and the opposition members, the bill was eventually rejected by a majority vote.

Introducing the bill, Chavda said though the Narendra Modi government recently made a constitutional provision to provide 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and education for the poor in the general category, it was not enough to cover a large population.

"We feel that such reservation should be 20 per cent in Education isalso very expensive in the state.

"As a result, poor citizens are not able to provide good education to their children," said Chavda, who is also the

Referring to the Patidar quota stir, Chavda accused the BJP government of committing atrocities on the agitators for demanding reservation benefits for their community.

Speaking on the bill, (Congress) said his party will support the BJP if a similar legislation is brought by the

He claimed general category youths are forced to commit suicide as jobs are not available for them despite getting education.

"Youths are angry because there are no jobs. Education is also very expensive. Though your government at the Centre has introduced 10 per cent additional quota (for EWS), we are talking about 20 per cent quota in Gujarat," said Thumar.

Responding to Congress legislators, (BJP) said the bill is only meant for electoral gains and not for the welfare of unreserved classes.

"Congress is trying to divide the society by bringing such a bill. You want to just keep alive the debate on reservation for your political gains. Despite such tactics, BJP will win all the 26 Lok Sabha seats (in Gujarat)," said Patel.

for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, too, slammed the Congress, saying the opposition party had disturbed the peaceful atmosphere of Gujarat by "inciting" the Patidar community.

Since the BJP commands a comfortable majority in the Assembly, the bill was eventually rejected following a voting in the House.

