Couple crushed to death by speeding truck in Munger

A couple was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Bihar's Munger district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.
A speeding truck crushed the couple to death near Fajeliganj village while they were on morning walk, Munger, Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Mangla said.
The deceased have been identified as Ranjan Kumar (30) and his wife Anju Devi (25), he said.
Kumar, a jawan in the Army was posted at Dehradun and had come to his village Fajeliganj on leave, the SP said.
