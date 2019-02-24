Couple crushed to death by speeding truck in Munger

A couple was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Bihar's district on Sunday, a said.

A speeding truck crushed the couple to death near Fajeliganj village while they were on morning walk, Munger, of Police, said.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjan Kumar (30) and his wife (25), he said.

Kumar, a jawan in the was posted at Dehradun and had come to his village Fajeliganj on leave, the SP said.

