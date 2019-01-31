Court allows Manju Verma to leave Begusarai for treatment

A court on Thursday permitted former Manju Verma, in jail in an Arms Act case that surfaced during a probe into the shelter-home sex scandal, to go outside the town for better medical treatment.

passed the order on an appeal filed by Verma, who had alleged that she was in extreme pain due to a dental problem for which proper treatment was locally unavailable and taking painkillers was causing damage to her kidneys.

But, the court made it clear that the suspended (United) would have to bear the expenses.

While moving her application on Wednesday, the former social welfare reportedly broke down and pleaded that she be referred to a hospital in

Verma and her husband, Chandrashekhar, are named in an Arms Act case following the recovery of a large quantity of ammunition from their residence. The ammunition was recovered by the during a raid in connection with the shelter-home sexual abuse case.

Verma had to step down last August after it emerged that her husband had close links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case of sexual abuse of girls at a government-funded shelter home in

