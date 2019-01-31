Woman, two-year-old daughter found killed inside house

A 34-year-old woman and her daughter were found killed in a gruesome way at their house in of central Thursday morning, the police said.

Sayyad and her two-and-a-half years old daughter were found with their throats slit inside their flat on the 10th floor of Diamond Apartment.

The killing came to light when some neighbours noticed smoke coming out from an exhaust fan in the flat and alerted Tahsin's husband who works as a Jari (embroidery) in Wadala area, the police said.

Illias rushed home, and as the latch of the main door was locked from inside, broke the door with the help of others to find his wife and daughter lying in a pool of blood.

Police are questioning several people and probe was on, said Subhash Suryavanshi, of station.

