Canara Bank, Reliance One, D Y Patil A and B enter semis

Bharat Chipli's 84 helped beat Mumbai Customs by six wickets in a high-scoring match in the quarter-finals of the 15th D Y T20 Cup here Thursday.

Along with Canara Bank, Reliance One, D Y A and D Y B also entered the semi-finals, a said.

Mumbai Customs posted 183-8 in their 20 overs thanks to Sachin Wagh's 87.

In their reply, Chipli starred in the chase as Canara Bank chased down the target in 16.4 overs.

In other quarter-finals, D Y Patil A successfully defended a total of 164-5 to win by 57 runs against Western Railway, it added.

In the other quarter-final at the Stadium, D Y Patil B also held CAG at bay to win by 12 runs.

In the final quarter-final, Reliance One posted a massive 193-6 in their 20 overs and then bowled out for 145 to register a 48 run win.

D Y Patil A and DY Patil B will square off in the semi-finals at the on Saturday, whereas will play Reliance One for a place in the final.

Brief scores:



At Stadium:



DY Patil A 164-5 in 20 overs ( 39, Shubham Ranjane 30) bt Western Railway 107 in 18 overs (Nikunj Mohite 25, 20; Mukesh Choudhary 2-13, Iqbal Abdullah 2-13, Aniket Redkar 2-27)-by 57 runsDY Patil B 170-8 in 20 overs ( 47, Arjun Tendulkar 35, 33; Ankit Sharma 3-26. Gurinder Singh 2-29) bt CAG 158-6 in 20 overs (Ankit Kaushik 77 n.o., 21; Pravin Tambe 3-25)-by 12 runsAt University Ground:Mumbai Customs 183-8 in 20 overs ( 87, Swapnil Pradhan 48; MG Naveen 5-24) lost to 184-4 in 16.4 overs (Bharat Chipli 84, Pallav Kumar Das 40, KV Siddarth 38 n.o.; 2-25)-by six wicketsReliance One 193-6 in 20 overs ( 57, Tajinder Dhillon 38 n.o.; 2-29, Parikshit Valsankar 2-29) bt 145 in 18.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 44, Aakarshit Gomel 32; Baltej Singh 2-12, 2-17, Barinder Sran 2-20, Anukul Roy 2-30)-by 48 runs.

