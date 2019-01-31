Canara Bank, Reliance One, D Y Patil A and B enter semis

Bharat Chipli's 84 helped Canara Bank beat Mumbai Customs by six wickets in a high-scoring match in the quarter-finals of the 15th D Y Patil T20 Cup here Thursday.
Along with Canara Bank, Reliance One, D Y Patil A and D Y Patil B also entered the semi-finals, a media release said.
Mumbai Customs posted 183-8 in their 20 overs thanks to Sachin Wagh's 87.
In their reply, Chipli starred in the chase as Canara Bank chased down the target in 16.4 overs.
In other quarter-finals, D Y Patil A successfully defended a total of 164-5 to win by 57 runs against Western Railway, it added.
In the other quarter-final at the Stadium, D Y Patil B also held CAG at bay to win by 12 runs.
In the final quarter-final, Reliance One posted a massive 193-6 in their 20 overs and then bowled out BPCL for 145 to register a 48 run win.
D Y Patil A and DY Patil B will square off in the semi-finals at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, whereas Canara Bank will play Reliance One for a place in the final.
Brief scores:
At Stadium:
DY Patil A 164-5 in 20 overs (Rahul Tewatia 39, Shubham Ranjane 30) bt Western Railway 107 in 18 overs (Nikunj Mohite 25, Asad Pathan 20; Mukesh Choudhary 2-13, Iqbal Abdullah 2-13, Aniket Redkar 2-27)-by 57 runs
DY Patil B 170-8 in 20 overs (Aman Khan 47, Arjun Tendulkar 35, Sarfaraz Khan 33; Ankit Sharma 3-26. Gurinder Singh 2-29) bt CAG 158-6 in 20 overs (Ankit Kaushik 77 n.o., Abhishek Raman 21; Pravin Tambe 3-25)-by 12 runs
At University Ground:
Mumbai Customs 183-8 in 20 overs (Sachin Wagh 87, Swapnil Pradhan 48; MG Naveen 5-24) lost to Canara Bank 184-4 in 16.4 overs (Bharat Chipli 84, Pallav Kumar Das 40, KV Siddarth 38 n.o.; Pratik Dabolkar 2-25)-by six wickets
Reliance One 193-6 in 20 overs (Nikhil Naik 57, Tajinder Dhillon 38 n.o.; Sandeep Sharma 2-29, Parikshit Valsankar 2-29) bt BPCL 145 in 18.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 44, Aakarshit Gomel 32; Baltej Singh 2-12, Rahul Shukla 2-17, Barinder Sran 2-20, Anukul Roy 2-30)-by 48 runs.
