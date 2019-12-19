Court extends Shivinder's ED custody till Dec 26 in RFL money-laundering case

-
ALSO READ
RFL money-laundering: Court sends ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder to ED custody till Dec 19
Former Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh arrested in money laundering case
Religare case: Ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh sent to ED custody
ED arrests ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh in RFL money laundering case
ED arrests Shivinder Singh in RFL PMLA case
-
A Delhi court Thursday extended the ED custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh till December 26 in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).
Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav extended Singh's custody by the Enforcement Directorate after it sought his 7-day custodial interrogation.
The probe agency sought seven day's remand of Singh saying he needed to be confronted with some shell companies' directors who have been summoned by the probe agency.
Singh's brother Malvinder (46), also a former Fortis Healthcare promoter, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) Sunil Godhwani (58), Kavi Arora (48) and Anil Saxena were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for allegedly diverting RFL's money and investing it in other companies.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU