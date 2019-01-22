Court reserves order on summoning scribe as accused in defamation case filed by Akbar

A Tuesday reserved for January 29 its order on whether to summon as an accused in a case filed by former M J after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

reserved the order after listening to arguments from Akbar's lawyer, who said a prima facie case was made out against Ramani.

Akbar, who resigned as on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on when he was in as the #MeToo campaign raged on in

Ramani accused of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago, which was denied by him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)