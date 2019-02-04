Court sends Sunanda death case against Shashi Tharoor to Sessions court

A Monday sent Sunanda Pushkar's death case against to for further proceedings.

sent the case to Additional since the offence under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was triable by a

The court also directed to preserve vigilance report in the matter.

The maximum punishment for the offence is 10 years of imprisonment.

Tharoor, former Union and Pushkar's husband, has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of was being renovated at that time.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)