Maha govt to give 10 pc quota to EWS in jobs, education

Ahead of the polls, the government has decided to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to those who are economically weak in the state.

tweeted a graphic that said families, whose collective annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh -- through sources such as farming, salaries, business-industry -- would be treated as economically backward in this case.

"# Cabinet 10 per cent reservation for the economically poor in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said on

The state government's decision is in line with the Centre's recent move of granting 10 per cent quota to the financially weak from general category, Finance Minister said.

"The (Maharashtra) Cabinet has decided to give 10 per cent quota to those who are financially weak, from any caste or religion, in education and jobs," Mungantiwar told reporters here.

He said the benefit would be effective for job recruitments or admissions in educational institutes from February 1, 2019 onwards.

According to the graphic posted by Fadnavis on the micro-blogging site, 10 per cent seats/posts would be available for the economically poor in recruitment for and admissions in educational institutes.

It explains that the aforesaid per cent of posts would be reserved in government establishments, semi-government establishments, corporations/urban governing agencies, rural local governing agencies and authorities.

