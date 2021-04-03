Modi spearheads BJP's campaign, addresses 23 rallies so far

-
ALSO READ
Govt improved rural, coastal connectivity to bolster farmer markets: Modi
There should be discussion, presentation of views in Parliament: Modi
Modi targets Rahul over 'north-south' remarks, lashes out at Narayanasamy
Gujarat civic polls: Modi says results show people's faith development
Brahmaputra not just a river but manifestation of Assam's diversity: Modi
-
Spearheading his party's campaign in the ongoing polls to elect five assemblies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed 23 rallies so far, 10 of them across four states over the last three days, including Saturday.
With the BJP pulling out all the stops to oust Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from government in West Bengal and to retain power in Assam, these two states have been the focus of Modi's campaign.
He has addressed rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry too.
The prime minister also travelled to Bangladesh recently for two days and attended a number of programmes, an exercise that was criticised by Banerjee alleging they were held with an eye on the polls in West Bengal, a charge rejected by the BJP.
While driving his party's campaign, Modi has also kept a tab on the coronavirus situation and vaccination programme in the country, official sources noted.
With assembly polls getting over in Puducherry and all states except West Bengal on April 6, Modi is expected to address a number of public meetings in the eastern state in the coming days and weeks as the BJP works to capture power there.
The state will be left with five more phases of polls after April 6 with the last phase scheduled for April 29.
Counting of votes for all five assembly elections will be held on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU