Covid-19 Pandemic: 232 cops in Pune, 22 in Nagpur test positive

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 232 police personnel have tested positive for the infection in Pune since January 3, while 22 cops contracted the disease in Nagpur city in the last four days, officials said on Monday. Only two of the infected Pune police personnel are currently admitted in hospital, while the remaining are in home isolation, an official said.
"Out of these 232 coronavirus positive personnel, over 30 are officers," he said. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pune in March 2020, a total of 2,670 police personnel have tested positive for the infection, he said.
In Nagpur city, 22 police personnel, including officers - all of them vaccinated - have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last four days, a senior official said. These personnel, including three inspectors, are in home isolation as all are asymptomatic, he said. All the 22 infected personnel were vaccinated against coronavirus, the official said. The Nagpur police is starting booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines for its personnel from Tuesday.
