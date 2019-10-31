Veteran CPI leader, former MP Gurudas Dasgupta passes away at 83

-
ALSO READ
LS polls: BJP faces uphill battle against Mamata in last phase, show data
Political violence continues three days after polling ends in West Bengal
63% voting in sixth phase of LS elections; BJP candidate attacked in Bengal
Lok Sabha polls: Secrecy makes it tough to gauge the real mood in Bengal
'Communist mukt' India? BJP's Bengal breach obliterates Communists
-
Veteran CPI leader and former MP Gurudas Dasgupta died on Thursday following a prolonged illness, party sources said.
He was 83.
Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter.
He was suffering from lung cancer for last several months, West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said.
"He (Dasgupta) passed away at his home in Kolkata at 6 am. He was suffering from lung cancer for quite some time. Due to his poor health he had relinquished party posts but was a member of CPI national executive council," Banerjee said.
Dasgupta, known for his oratory skills, is a veteran trade union leader of AITUC.
He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1985. He was also a member of the Lok Sabha from Panskura in 2004 and Ghatal in 2009.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU