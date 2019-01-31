JUST IN
ED raids premises of businessman

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the premises of a businessman in the city.

ED sources said that the businessman, Nilesh Parekh had allegedly duped nationalised and private banks of Rs 2600 crore.

He used to borrow money from these banks for manufacturing jewellery meant for exports and never repaid them.

The sources said that ED would attach assets of the businessman.

Thu, January 31 2019. 17:30 IST

