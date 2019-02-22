CPIM demands protection for Kashmiris living across India

The CPI(M) demanded Friday that the central and state governments take all steps to protect living outside and Kashmir, following reports of them being targeted in the aftermath of the terror attack.

The and Kashmir should convene a meeting of political leaders and prominent citizens to discuss the present situation, CPI(M) leader told reporters here.

"We demand that the central and state governments take all steps to protect Kashmiri Muslim residents," he said.

He said that in the aftermath of the February 14 terror attack, jingoistic communal atmosphere is being created in the country, while in certain places, protests were deliberately turned against Kashmiri students, businessmen,

"This tragic and horrible act of terror should not be used for narrow partisan interests and should not lead to polarise the already charged situation," he added.

The Friday directed the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of 11 states to take "prompt" action to prevent incidents of "threat, assault and social boycott" of Kashmiris, including students, in the wake of the terror attack.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror strikes in and Kashmir when a suicide bomber blew up an explosive-laden vehicle near their bus in Pulwama district in

The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying (CRPF) personnel from Jammu to

The claimed responsibility for the attack.

