ECI to hold special voter registration drive from Saturday

The (ECI) will hold a special two-day drive from Saturday to enable citizens to register themselves as voters.

The drive is aimed at facilitating those, who missed the opportunity to get their names registered during the recent revision of electoral rolls.

Election officials will be present at all the polling booths on February 23 and 24, a statement from the state election authorities said.

Forms for voter enrolment, addition and deletion of names will be available there, it said, adding that during the drive, other citizens can also check whether their names appear in the voters' list.

Over 28 lakh new voters have been added to the voters' list in as part of the summary revision of electoral rolls, it said.

As per the revised list published on January 31, as many as 35,68,352 voters have been added, while names of 7,29,335 people have been deleted. Thus net addition in the voter list is 28,39,017, the statement said.

An in the said that as per the revised list, the number of eligible voters for the Lok Sabha elections in the state is 8,73,30,384.

The total number of voters in the 2014 Lok Sabha election was 8.07 crore.

