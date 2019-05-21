Crimea seeks to woo Indian film-makers

To attract Indian film-makers, the has signed a (MoU) with the India-based Information Centre (RIC).

The RIC will promote the Crimean region, part of the Russian Federation since 2014, as a shooting destination for Indian film industries, it said.

"Our delegation will visit in 2020 to discuss all the details of cooperation," said Konstantin Maloletnev, Managing Director, Film Commission of the Republic of Crimea, in a recent statement.

The cultural department of Sevastopol in Crimea and a delegation of Indian also signed an to promote tourism in Russia, the RIC said.

The too is aimed at exploring outdoor film shooting and tourism potential of the region.

Mumbai-based Information Centre had organised the meeting between the government of Sevastopol and the Indian delegation last month.

of Sevastopol was present when the was signed.

"As a part of familiarisation tour, 108 delegates from were taken to Moscow, and Crimea," said Paresh Navani,

"We will also be organising an official BRICS conference on tourism in Crimea in 2020," Navani said.

BRICS denotes a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, and

