Crimea seeks to woo Indian film-makers

To attract Indian film-makers, the Film Commission of the Republic of Crimea has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the India-based Russia Information Centre (RIC).
The RIC will promote the Crimean region, part of the Russian Federation since 2014, as a shooting destination for Indian film industries, it said.
"Our delegation will visit India in 2020 to discuss all the details of cooperation," said Konstantin Maloletnev, Managing Director, Film Commission of the Republic of Crimea, in a recent statement.
The cultural department of Sevastopol in Crimea and a delegation of Indian travel agents also signed an MoU to promote tourism in Russia, the RIC said.
The MoU too is aimed at exploring outdoor film shooting and tourism potential of the region.
Mumbai-based Russia Information Centre had organised the meeting between the government of Sevastopol and the Indian delegation last month.
Governor of Sevastopol Dmitri Ovsyannikov was present when the MoU was signed.
"As a part of Russia familiarisation tour, 108 delegates from India were taken to Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Crimea," said Paresh Navani, head of RIC.
"We will also be organising an official BRICS conference on tourism in Crimea in 2020," Navani said.
BRICS denotes a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
