CRPF constable held for sexually harassing woman on Goa beach

A jawan was Tuesday arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in Goa's beach, an said.

Rajvir Prabhudayal Singh (43), a resident, was held after a woman, who was bathing at the beach, accused him of using vulgar and abusive language and inappropriately touching her, police said.

Dalvi said the incident happened at around 4pm Tuesday when the complainant, her husband and their children were at beach.

"She said the accused, who was bathing close by, apart from behaving inappropriately with her also assaulted her husband," Dalvi said.

A case under section 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, he said.

Singh is a CRPF and is currently posted at the force's in Madhya Pradesh, Dalvi said.

