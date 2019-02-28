CRPF personnel's widow wants Indo-Pak dialogue, not war

The widow of slain CRPF personnel Thursday urged both and to hold talks instead of escalating tensions.

She also urged the Narendra Modi to ensure the safe release of Indian (IAF) Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by on Wednesday.

Mita Santra, widowed on February 14 in a suicide bomb attack on a CRPF convoy that claimed 40 lives including that of her husband, said she was not worried about criticism on over her anti-war stand.

"We should give dialogue a chance instead of war that will lead to loss of so many more lives," Santra told while urging the of to make all efforts to ensure Varthaman's return.

"I urge our to engage with that of to get back Wing safely," she added.

Varthaman was captured following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control in which a Pakistani jet was downed.

The IAF also lost a Bison jet being flown by Varthaman.

Apart from the loss of human lives, war leaves an indelible mark on economic and social front affecting the people of countries involved, Santra said.

It is natural that the armed forces will have to go to war and make the ultimate sacrifice, but the must ensure their security, she said.

"I want security of the forces to be ensured. All the forces, be it the or the paramilitary like CRPF or ITBP, are of the government of and it is the duty of the government to take necessary measures to ensure their security," she said.

Santra said she was not bothered about trolls criticising her stand on war, adding that if one person has criticised her, ten others appreciated her approach.

Following the death of her husband in the on the CRPF convoy by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama, Santra had said that war should be avoided as it will snuff out the lives of many more on both sides of the border, leaving women widowed, mothers without sons and children without fathers.

"After February 14, nothing touches me. Anybody can say anything, I am not worried," said the mother of a six-year-old girl, who has a masters degree in modern history and teaches in a private school.

However, she wondered if those criticising her had a family member serving in the armed forces.

"Sitting in their homes, some people are saying so many things, but do they have any of their family members in the Army, Air Force, Navy or paramilitary forces?" she asked.

Stating that she has been offered a compensatory job in the CRPF, Santra said she has not yet decided on taking it as the transferrable job will come in the way of taking care of her

"I want a job in the government as was promised by ministers who visited our house following my husband's death," she said.

