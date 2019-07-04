Crude oil futures bounce 0.81 pc on weak global cues

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Crude oil futures fell 0.81 per cent to Rs 3,904 per barrel Thursday after participants reduced positions amid a weak trend in global market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in July contracts shed Rs 32, or 0.81 per cent, to Rs 3,904 per barrel with a business volume of 19,935 lots.

Marketmen said fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weak trend overseas.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading down 1.13 per cent to USD 56.69, while Brent Crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.05 per cent to trade at USD 63.15 a barrel.

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 13:01 IST

