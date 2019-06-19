JUST IN
Business Standard

Crude oil futures up 1.15 pc on positive demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Crude oil futures rose 1.15 per cent to Rs 3,775 per barrel Wednesday after participants widened their bets, tracking a firm domestic trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 43, or 1.15 per cent, at Rs 3,775 per barrel with a business turnover of 15,174 lots.

Marketmen attributed the rise in crude oil futures to raising of bets by traders in tandem with firm overseas sentiments.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.20 per cent to USD 54.01 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded 0.19 per cent higher at USD 62.26 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 13:35 IST

