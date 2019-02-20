South Korea retracts guidelines on look-alike K-pop stars

Government guidelines aimed at promoting more diversity in South Korea's world have been withdrawn after critics said they amounted to state of a booming industry.

The guidelines issued last week complained that stars looked too alike, saying "the problem of ... uniformity among singers is serious", and noting most idols were thin and wore identical make-up and skimpy outfits.

South Korea's world is a multi-billion-dollar business, but so too is the plastic surgery industry in the image-obsessed country, and tens of thousands of people go under the knife every year in pursuit of the perfect look.

The guidelines from the ministry of gender equality drew -- and also from a lawmaker who said it was reminiscent of during the country's period of authoritarian government which ended in 1980s.

Demanding the state apologises, Lawmaker said the guidelines were a "totalitarian and unconstitutional idea".

Until the late 1980s, permeated every part of South Korean society and the state controlled everything from what could be screened on TV to the length of a man's hair.

"It is truly surprising that is doing what communist dictatorships, like and North Korea, would consider doing," one said.

In the wake of criticism, the ministry said Tuesday it would withdraw the recommendation after it had "caused unnecessary confusion".

But it added it had neither the intention nor authority to control TV production and it had simply tried to "prevent media, which has big influence on people's daily life, from undermining human rights or fostering discrimination unintentionally".

Critics say the narrow concept of beauty promoted by Korean celebrities was pushing many to go under the knife.

In 2017 all four members of K-pop band went through extensive plastic surgery, from nose jobs to breast implants, before releasing a single.

A series of videos showed the four women visiting a clinic, strutting into an operating theatre and lying on the operating table.

In a survey of teenagers last year, nearly 70 per cent said the idea of trying to become a celebrity in the entertainment industry had crossed their mind.

The ministry alluded to the impact TV celebrities have on young people in the guidelines.

"Overt concerns for how one should look on TV has a negative impact not only on adults, but also on teenagers and children," it said.

