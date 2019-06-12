CSMT bridge collapse: Police opposes bail plea of structural auditor

Police Wednesday opposed the bail plea of the director of an audit firm arrested in connection with the collapse of a foot overbridge outside the CSMT, saying that he had failed to examine the rusting of crucial iron pieces of the structure, which led to the incident.
Neeraj Desai, director of D D Desai's Associated Engineering Consultant and Analysts Pvt Ltd, was arrested on March 18, four days after the incident, for culpable homicide.
Azad Maidan police Wednesday filed its additional report before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Raj Vaidya citing forensic report in a supplementary charge sheet filed in a local court last month.
Desai's bail application had been rejected twice earlier, once by the metropolitan magistrate and later by the sessions court.
The collapse of the foot overbridge during rush hour on March 14 had killed seven people and injured 30.
In the additional reply filed through public prosecutor Mangesh Arote, police said they have received the detailed report of the sample sent to the government-run Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) for a forensic analysis.
The iron pieces used in the portion of the bridge, which collapsed, were sent for testing. The report revealed that the metal had turned rusty and its thickness had also reduced, police said.
As an auditor, Desai was supposed to examine it and mention so in his report, but he did not do so, they added.
The hearing was adjourned till Thursday.
Besides Desai, three officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were arrested in the case for alleged negligence.
