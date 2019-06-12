CSMT bridge collapse: Police opposes bail plea of structural auditor

Police Wednesday opposed the plea of the arrested in connection with the collapse of a foot overbridge outside the CSMT, saying that he had failed to examine the rusting of crucial iron pieces of the structure, which led to the incident.

Neeraj Desai, Desai's and Analysts Pvt Ltd, was arrested on March 18, four days after the incident, for culpable homicide.

police Wednesday filed its additional report before citing forensic report in a supplementary charge sheet filed in a local court last month.

Desai's application had been rejected twice earlier, once by the and later by the sessions court.

The collapse of the foot overbridge during rush hour on March 14 had killed seven people and injured 30.

In the additional reply filed through Mangesh Arote, police said they have received the detailed report of the sample sent to the government-run (VJTI) for a forensic analysis.

The iron pieces used in the portion of the bridge, which collapsed, were sent for testing. The report revealed that the had turned rusty and its thickness had also reduced, police said.

As an auditor, Desai was supposed to examine it and mention so in his report, but he did not do so, they added.

The hearing was adjourned till Thursday.

Besides Desai, three officials of the (BMC) were arrested in the case for alleged negligence.

