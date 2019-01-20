Cuban coach Drake sees good future for women's boxing in India

Former Cuban Romain Romero Drake says Indian women boxers are doing a great job lately, and he sees a bright future for the young generation of pugilists who took part in Youth Games.

Drake, now an international coach who is training boxers of the State Academy for last three months, was also part of Indian women's coaching team in 2014, when the Indian contingent participated in the Commonwealth Games at

India's had won a silver while returned with a bronze medal at that time.

"What I admire in Indian women pugilists is that they are quite disciplined. They have a good posture and strength. In the last four years, Indian women has come a long way. More facilities are available and players are getting a good exposure," Drake was quoted as saying in a on Sunday.

and were already into women's boxing, but other states like are also doing a great job, he said.

Drake, a silver medallist in the Cuban national championship, was forced to retire from competitive world due to in an accident in 1977.

The boxer, who had also coached Botswana's national boxing team, feels can reap more medals in the 2024 Olympics.

"I sincerely wish that my students in will get into the Indian team and win a medal in 2024," he signed off.

