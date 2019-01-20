US varsities visit India to foster research collaborations

A delegation of US universities visited for the first US- Knowledge Exchange (USIKE), interacting with institutional and government representatives to foster collaborative research and in various fields between the two countries.

The USIKE sought to highlight and encourage governments of both countries to make changes to policies that could ease the ability of institutions of higher education to collaborate, according to a statement.

The initiative, launched last year by US-based organisation and non-profit organisation US- Strategic Partnership Forum, aims to identify key areas of collaborative research (private and public sector) and unlock significant funding pools.

"There is huge untapped collaborative potential between the US and Indian institutions, as well as with industry players in India, to support the acceleration of home-grown research and local development of intellectual property," said Adrian Mutton, Founder and of Sannam S4, a global organisation that operates in 20 countries including India.

"As India harnesses its unquestionable academic and entrepreneurial capabilities, it will create greater economic prosperity and job creation and the outcomes will positively impact millions of the nations' citizens," Mutton said in a statement.

The delegation, which included representatives from Cornell University, Northeastern University, and the Berkeley in the US, held meetings with senior members of the Government of India, state government officials, and incubation centres, local institutions, and in New Delhi, and

Representatives met a range of ministries to discuss operational and regulatory reform which, if enacted, would foster greater international higher education collaboration.

"Education is a natural area of partnership between the US and India and one which USISPF is actively promoting," said Mukesh Aghi, President and of

"Educational Institutions are core to India achieving her ambitions and we have seen some exciting industry-education interplay which we are hoping will evolve into sustainable programmes in the future," Lakshmi Iyer, of Education at Sannam S4, said in the statement.

