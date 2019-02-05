CWC member Gaikhangam named Manipur Congress chief

on Tuesday appointed Working Committee member Gaikhangam as the of the party's unit, the party said.

Gaikhangam replaces T N Haokip as the at a time when the party is seeking to revive its fortunes in the northeast where it has suffered setbacks in assembly polls in the past few years.

With the Lok Sabha polls approaching, Gandhi also named members of the coordination committee, pradesh election committee, campaign committee and election management team of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Committee (TNPCC).

The election panel has 22 members as well as heads of frontal organisations of the TNPCC as ex-officio members. Newly appointed K S has been named the of the election committee and P a member.

Former minister has also been named a member of the coordination committee headed by E V K S Elangovan.

was named as a working of TNPCC.

Last week, was appointed as the new of the TNPCC, with H Vasantha Kumar, K Jayakumar, M K and being named working presidents to assist him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)