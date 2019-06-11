Cyclone 'Vayu': Heavy rainfall prediction for Goa

Onset of cyclone "Vayu" will trigger heavy rains in and the Konkan area for the next two days, the said Tuesday.

The department has issued the "orange" warning for in view of the deep depression over East Central and adjoining South East Arabian sea, which has intensified into cyclonic storm.

" will receive widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on June 12. There will be fairly widespread rainfall with heavy falls at isolated places on June 13 too," the (IMD) said.

Meanwhile, sea water levels exceeded its usual limit Tuesday, prompting the authorities to close the shoreline for swimming.

