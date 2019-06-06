Cyient picks up stake in Israel-based Cylus

: Limited, a city-based IT firm, Thursday announced a corporate venture investment in Cylus, an Israel-based provider for the rail industry.

The company did not disclose the amount it invested in

According to a press release from Cyient, the investment is in line with the companys focus on developing smarter and for the rail industry and brings together the companys leadership position in engineering solutions for rail and focus on digitalisation, with the Israeli firms developed specifically for the rail industry.

The move enables and to expand their industry-specific cybersecurity value proposition, jointly address market needs, and accelerate the development of cutting-edge for rail,the release said.

is the developer of CylusOne, a cybersecurity software product, designed for mainline and urban rail systems.

The solution detects cyber threats in the signalling and control networks, both trackside and onboard, facilitating a timely and effective response.

We are excited about investing in Cylus and their world-leading cybersecurity solutions as part of our strategy to develop for a safer tomorrow," (Rail Transportation) Cyient,Prabhakar Atla said.

of saidrail systems have become technologically advanced, and the threat of cyber-attacks is constantly growing.

"We have already established strong relationships with key players in the rail industry and are growing our partnerships with leading rail operators. We are moving full steam ahead to scale our team and expand globally," Levintal said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)