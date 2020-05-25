Czech coal mine stops work after outbreak

A coal mine in northeastern Czech Republic near the border with Poland has halted work after a major COVID-19 outbreak among the miners.

In recent days, tests of some 2,400 people revealed a total of 212 positive for coronavirus, mostly miners from the Darkov mine in the town of Karvina and their family members. It's currently the biggest local outbreak in the country.

Ivo Vondrak, the head of the regional government, said Monday that only workers who are necessary to deal with ventilation and water pumping remain in the mine.

Local health authorities have limited public gatherings in Karvina county to 100, while it is 300 in the rest of the country.

Visits to nursing homes and hospitals are banned The daily increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the entire Czech Republic was 65 on Sunday. A total of 8,957 people have tested positive in the country, while 315 have died.

