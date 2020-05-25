Subdued Eid celebrations in Telangana

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations were



subdued in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana on Monday due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the ongoing national lockdown.

In contrast to the hustle and bustle witnessed every year in Hyderabad, especially in the old city, during the holy month of Ramzan, the celebrations were a low-key affair this year.

Every year, prayers used to happen at Eidgahs (open grounds), but theywere offered at homes on Monday in view of the pandemic and government disallowing religious congregations.

Hectic shopping used to take place every year in Hyderabad, including during nights, but shopping this year has been dull, police sources at historic Charminar said.

Though people used to visit their relatives and friends on the occasion of Eid, this year they mostly conveyed greetings overphone,Mohammed Sirajuddin, a Central government employee, said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana and other leaders conveyed their Ramzan greetings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)