Daimler recalls more cars over emissions cheating: Report

German has been ordered to recall a further 60,000 diesel believed to have been equipped with emissions-cheating software, the mass-circulation daily reported on Saturday.

The Transport Authority or KBA already ordered last year to recall 700,000 worldwide, including 280,000 in Germany, because of software that lowered the amount of dangerous particles their engines emitted during testing.

That recall -- which is appealing -- covered a range of different models, including its Vito, C-Class, V-Class and GLC

But now the KBA has told the carmaker to recall its GLK 220 models built between 2012 and 2015, reported.

Contacted by AFP, a confirmed the information.

"An investigation has been under way since April," he said.

The so-called "Dieselgate" scandal erupted in 2015 when Europe's biggest carmaker admitted to installing so-called "defeat devices" in 11 million vehicles worldwide that allowed them to cheat emissions testing.

