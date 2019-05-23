Daniel Craig to undergo 'minor ankle surgery' post injury on Bond 25 sets

Daniel Craig, who was recently injured while filming for the upcoming Bond 25, will undergo a "minor ankle surgery", the producers have said.

The official handle of the franchise revealed the sustained the injury during a shooting schedule in and the rest of cast will keep on filming while he recuperates.

" update: will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery," the tweet read.

"The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020," it added.

This is not the first time Craig, who performs his own stunts, has sustained injury on a Bond film sets.

The had two teeth knocked out during his first stunt scene for his Bond debut in "Casino Royale"; sustained a number of injuries, including slicing off the tip of a finger and tearing a shoulder muscle on his next, "Quantum of Solace" and injuring his knee during a fight scene for his most recent "Spectre".

The new film in the Bond franchise has had a tumultuous journey. It was previously set to be directed by with a release date of November 8, 2019.

After Boyle dropped out of the project over "creative differences", along with frequent collaborator, John Hodge, the film's release date was moved to February 14, 2020.

is now attached as director, with hired by to pen a new script. and have already drafted a version of the script but it is being reported that the studio is unhappy with their story.

Recently, "Fleabag" came on board the movie to "polish" the script of

The release of the film was recently pushed to April 8, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)