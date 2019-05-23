Ram Gopal Varma hails Jagan on victory in Andhra Pradesh

Noted Ram Gopal Varma Thursday congratulated Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan on his party's victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

A of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, he also alleged "lies" and "corruption" were the reasons for the "death" of the ruling party in the state.

"Name: TDP; Born : 29th March 1982; Died : 23rd May 2019; Causes of death : Lies , Back Stabbings , Corruption , Incompetence, Y S Jagan and Nara Lokesh," Varma said in another tweet.

Varma, whose biopic 'Lakshmi's NTR' was stopped from release by the citing model code of conduct, also credited Jagan for TDP's defeat.

"Hearty congratulations to @ysjagan and heart-felt condolences to @ncbn," Varma tweeted.

According to trends, bigwigs of the Telugu Desam, including several ministers, are trailing in a majority of the 175 assembly constituencies.

Varma's film, the EC said, is publicised as a biopic of late N T Rama Rao, which purported to depict N Chandrababu Naidu, of Andhra Pradesh, in a manner allegedly diminishing the electoral prospect of his party.

On April 28, the film-maker was barred entry into to promote the movie. He was detained by the city police and sent back to without assigning any reason.

"Sir @ncbn after 40 years of political career and 3 times chief minister, if u are scared of just a film called #LakshmisNTR, now it's proven that u are really Lokesh Pappu's Father," he had tweeted.

