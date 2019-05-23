Putin congratulates Modi on his party's convincing victory in general elections

Russian on Thursday congratulated on the convincing victory of his (BJP) in the and expressed his readiness to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations.

"I am convinced that, as the of India, you will further strengthen the centuries-old friendship between our peoples and the all-round development of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between and India," Putin said in a congratulatory message.

The Russian expressed his readiness to continue fruitful personal contacts with Modi and to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations and constructive interaction in international affairs, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi led his towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

With the elections establishing 68-year-old Modi as the most popular in decades in India, the partial vote count released by the showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance.

