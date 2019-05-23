Guar seed futures fall by Rs 10.5 per 10 quintal

seed prices Thursday fell by Rs 10.5 to Rs 4,416 per 10 in futures trade as investors cut down their holdings on weak trend at the physical markets.

Marketmen attributed the fall in seed futures to soaring stocks on relentless supplies from producing areas amid withdrawal of support by the gum makers in the spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for June delivery was trading lower by Rs 10.5, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 4,416 per 10 with an open interest of 56,540 lots.

Similarly, guar seed for July delivery fell by Rs 5, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 4,473.5 per 10 with an open interest of 24,490 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)