Business Standard

Dasarathi Satpathy appointed Odisha assembly secretary

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

The Odisha government on Monday named Dasarathi Satpathy as secretary of the legislative assembly.

Satpathy, an Odisha Administrative Service officer of 2005 batch, was appointed to the post in a reshuffle on June 21.

The post was lying vacant after the retirement of Amiya Kumar Sarangi on March 31. Shishir Kanta Swain, a joint secretary rank officer, was given the additional charge of secretary of the assembly.

The first session of the 16th legislative assembly will commence from Tuesday.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 16:25 IST

