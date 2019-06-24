Dasarathi Satpathy appointed Odisha assembly secretary

-
The Odisha government on Monday named Dasarathi Satpathy as secretary of the legislative assembly.
Satpathy, an Odisha Administrative Service officer of 2005 batch, was appointed to the post in a reshuffle on June 21.
The post was lying vacant after the retirement of Amiya Kumar Sarangi on March 31. Shishir Kanta Swain, a joint secretary rank officer, was given the additional charge of secretary of the assembly.
The first session of the 16th legislative assembly will commence from Tuesday.
