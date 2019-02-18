Dassault to showcase Falcon 2000S alongside Rafale at Aero

Dassault Aviation, manufacturers of the Rafale, Monday said it would showcase its 2000S business aircraft, certified for low visibility approach, alongside the fighter jet at the five-day Show, beginning here February 20.

The 2000S was recently certified by EASA and FAA for low visibility approaches down to 100 feet, using the advanced FalconEye Combined Vision System (CVS), the company said in a statement.

The first 2000 nose section produced by Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL), manufactured at Nagpur, will also be displayed at the show, it said.

"In addition to their unrivaled combination of range, agility and airport performance, the reputation of jets in and the surrounding region rests on Dassault Aviation's half century of experience supplying the Indian Air Force with sturdy, technologically advanced fighters for its frontline combat requirements," Dassault said.

The twin-engine business has long been popular with Indian operators for its reliability, cabin comfort, hot-and-high capability and low operating cost, the company said.

Two-third of the Falcons currently operating in the region are the Falcon 2000, it said.

The FalconEye enhanced flight vision system capability greatly improves access to airports in bad weather and significantly enhances fleet efficiency, the company said.

The system is now also certified for the Falcon 2000LXS and Falcon 8X, it said.

Falcon twin-engine sales are expected to get a further boost in the region with the arrival of the all-new ultra wide body Falcon 6X twinjet, which will offer more cabin space than any other business jet in its category, the company said.

Moreover, the first fuselage front section of the Falcon 2000 series aircraft produced by Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) at its facility is ready to be delivered to the Dassault Falcon final assembly line in France, it said.

In parallel, larger infrastructures are being developed and would soon be completed allowing the ramp-up of DRAL capabilities toward the assembly of a fully manufactured and assembled in India, the company said.

"Dassault Aviation's investment in and our commitment to the "Make in India" and "Skill India" initiatives demonstrate our company's determination to help grow an Indian which matches the highest standards in the global aerospace market," Trappier said.

