Datamatics Wins 2019 IBM Asia Pacific Excellence Award for Top Transformation Business Partner

/ -- Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company, today announced that it has won Excellence Award at the PartnerWorld at Think conference in San Francisco, CA. IBM's Excellence Award recognizes a select number of Business Partners who have demonstrated business excellence in delivering IBM-based solutions that are driving exceptional client experiences and business growth.

was named one of the 20 IBM Excellence Award winners. The company was selected based on set performance criteria established by IBM's Excellence Award. The award acknowledges Datamatics' exceptional work in driving business value and industry success across Asia Pacific.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Hitendra Shinde, Senior Vice President - Sales, Global Services Ltd., said, "We are honoured to receive the Top Transformation Business Partner award as it showcases our alignment with IBM's portfolio of solutions. We are taking our partnership with IBM to the next level in 2019. We have embarked on deeper engagement with IBM for 2019."



Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) provides for data driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance customer experience. The company's portfolio of service offerings spans across Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by It has established products in Robotics Process Automation, Advanced Analytics, and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services over 500 customers globally across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations and Media & Publishing. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, and with an employee base of 10,000.

