Netflix green lits season two of 'Sex Education'

has renewed its newest hit series, "Sex Education", for a second season.

The sophomore season of the series, created by Laurie Nunn, will consist of eight episode, the streaming giant said in a statement.

The romantic comedy show, which tackles the issues of identity, confidence and repression, features an ensemble cast of Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, and

According to Netflix, the show has been viewed by over 40 million households within the first 4 weeks. Critics have also lauded the show for igniting conversations around sexuality among the teens.

"The reception to series one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible.

"I'm hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can't wait to continue this amazing journey," Nunn said.

"Sex Education" season one was executive-produced by Eleven's and Ben Taylor, and produced by

Taylor also served as a on season one along with

