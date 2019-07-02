'Dawood aide' held for getting MCA club membership through

Riyaz Bhati, alleged aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has been arrested for allegedly forging documents to get membership of a club of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the police said Tuesday.

Bhati (52) allegedly forged documents of the city- based Wilson College to obtain membership of the MCA club located in Bandra-Kurla Complex, a police official said.

He became member of the club in 2013, the official added.

Recently, the college administration found out that Bhati had fabricated certain documents using a fake seal and a fake stamp of the college, and it approached the crime branch.

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the crime branch arrested him Monday night from his house in suburban Versova and a local court remanded him in police custody till July 5. Further probe is on.

