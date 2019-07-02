Three armed men rob Rs 1 L from chemist shop in South Delhi

Three armed men allegedly robbed around Rs one lakh from a chemist shop in South Delhi early Tuesday, police said.

Police said they received information about the incident at around 5 am in Sarai Jullena village.

"It was found that the shop was at a little deserted area. On Tuesday at around 4 am, the accused persons entered the shop, which opens round the clock, and fled from the spot after robbing around one lakh rupees along with two mobile phones," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

Police said they have analysed the CCTV footage of the incident where it was seen that one person was wearing a helmet and two others had covered their faces with handkerchiefs.

The robbers can be seen pointing guns at the cashier and fleeing with the money and the mobile phones, police said.

A case under section 392 (Punishment for Robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and several police teams have been formed to nab the culprits, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

