Day after being posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna, Hazarika's voice resonates at Rajpath

The voice of Bhupen Hazarika, popularly known as the 'Bard of Brahmaputra', resonated at the as the tableau, depicting the handloom of the state inspired by made its way during the celebrations, a day after the was posthumously awarded to him.

A poet, music composer, singer, actor, journalist, and filmmaker, Hazarika, the self-proclaimed jajabor (wanderer) took the rich folk heritage of and interpreted it beautifully for the world through his songs.

The front portion of Assam's tableau showcased a life-size Assamese woman working on her loom production, depicting the growth of cottage industry.

The middle portion showed a typical Assamese 'Sarai' followed by Sattriya Dance performed with the song "Mahatmai Hasi Bole-Ram O Rahim" in voice of

The rear portion shows a typical house on the verandah of which there is a large sculpture of spinning charkha.

In the lower part, a concrete house which is known as "Poki" - the house of of Tezput where Gandhi stayed in 1934 was shown.

Also shown was an Assamese working on a typical handicrafts in a thatch house. The side panel in the end showcase relief mural depicting various handicraft items of Assam.

One of Assam's few balladeers, was cherished in as much as in Guwahati and Kolkata. He died in 2011.

was awarded (1987), (1977), Award (1992), (2001) and (2012-posthumously).

Hazarika did his PhD from in 1952.

The cultural icon also had a brush with politics and had unsuccessfully contested the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket in 2004. He was an independent MLA in Assam during 1967-72.

Hazarika gave music in acclaimed Bollywood movies -- Rudaali, Darmiyaan, Gaja Gamini, Daman and many Assamese hits, including the award winning film 'Sameli Memsaab'.

celebrated its 70th with a grand display of its military might and rich cultural diversity as the ceremonial parade rolled down the majestic here in presence of South African as the chief guest.

