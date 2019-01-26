IAF flypast stuns crowd at Republic Day parade

Thousands of restless people were stunned into a brief silence, their eyes rolled towards skies and ears buzzing to the sound as the planes roared over the majestic during the 70th parade on Saturday.

Imaginations flew as people stood motionless.

A huge round of applause broke the silence when four helicopters in inverted Y/Wine glass formation carried the national flag and respective service ensigns, marking the beginning of the flypast, a sought-after event during the annual parade.

The Rudra formation, comprising three ALH Mk IV WSI helicopters, flew in 'vic' formation. The 'Dhruv' formation consisting of two advanced light helicopters and two armed version of the ALH named 'RUDRA' of Army aviation flew in 'Diamond formation'.

The formation, comprising three Super Hercules, roared past the Rudra helicopters, with people yelling and cheering the mighty aircraft.

A Globemaster flanked by two MKIs of the flew in globe formation at a speed of 500kmph while five Jaguar deep-penetration strike aircraft in arrow head formation flew at a speed of 780kmph.

The airborne early-warning and control system aircraft 'Netra' with state-of the-art early warning radar and a host of advanced also made its presence felt during the flypast.

The flypast culminated with a lone MKI, flying at a speed of 900 kmph, splitting the sky with a 'vertical charlie.'



Other aircraft that participated in the flypast were Upgrade Air Superiority Fighters and aircraft.

