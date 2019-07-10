Day after qutting Assembly, NCP MLA Pandurang Warora joins Shiv Sena

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Pandurang Warora, who had quit the membership of the Maharashtra Assembly, on Wednesday joined the in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Warora, elected from Shahapur in adjoining Thane district, had resigned from the Assembly Tuesday, and joined the ruling just months ahead of the state polls.

Talking to reporters, Warora said Shahapur taluka was the "lifeline" of Mumbai (the town meets a large part of drinking water needs of the metropolis).

"I have been with ( chief) Sharad Pawar for three decades and now decided to go with changing times.

"PWD Minister and Sena leader Eknath Shinde gave maximum funds to Shahapur and I have joined the Sena to quench the thirst of Shahapur (which is facing water shortage)," he said.

Warora said he had joined the to expedite his efforts to get a MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corp) zone for Shahapur and seek extension of MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) limits till his Assembly constituency.

Along with Warora, Palghar district Congress president Kedar Kale and Youth Congress leader Anand Dube also joined the Shiv Sena, which is part of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

Thackeray assured Warora that his concerns for providing water to Shahapur will be addressed.

"You (Shahapur) provides water to others, but you remain thirsty," he said and thanked Warora for showing trust in the Shiv Sena.